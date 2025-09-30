William Joseph McCroskey, age 67 of Hiwassee, Virginia passed away Sunday, September 28, 2025 at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Roanoke, Virginia. Born October 17, 1957 in Roanoke, he was the son of the late Robert M. McCroskey and Eleanor Jamison Goad. He was also preceded in death by his son Billy McCroskey.

He is survived by his

Aunts – Arleta Brown, Snowdeer Peake

Brothe r – Jesse L. (Janet) Goad, Jr.

Special Nephews – Cory Goad and David Goad

William will be laid to rest at the SWVA Veterans Cemetery-Dublin.

To sign William’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.