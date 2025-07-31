William “Junie” Webb
William “Junie” Webb was born on February 16, 1958, and raised in Pulaski County, where he was educated and rooted in family and community. Known by many names — “Sweet Willy,” “Jack Webb” during his Army years, and “Junie” to those closest — he lived a life filled with joy, humor, and warmth.
He proudly served his country abroad in the United States Army in the 70s. When he returned, he embraced life with passion — whether it was fishing, gardening, cooking, or enjoying time in front of his big screen. A masterful storyteller and natural comedian, Junie had the gift of lifting spirits wherever he went.
He found great joy in the kitchen, and while he could cook a little bit of everything, Pork N’ Beans remained his forever favorite.
Junie was a faithful Deacon and Usher at First Baptist Church on Magazine Street, where he served with humility, grace, and joy.
He entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 26, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of faith, family and laughter.
Cherished Memories Remain
He was preceded in death by his parents:
Elliot Thomas Webb, Sr., stepfather Carlton Lewis Johnson, and Bishop Judy Dale Webb Johnson-Jones.
He is survived by his loving siblings:
Savannah Ann Davis, Charlene (Stefon) Brown, Denise Abrams, Elliot Thomas Webb, Jr., Thomas Theron Webb, Felix (Adrienne) Webb, devoted sons: Cameron Rose and Brandon Rose
Treasured grandchildren: Layla Rose, Alaya Rose, Cameron Rose, Jr., and Alanna Rose – cherished cousin: Gary Redd
best friend: Frank Lynch and a host of dear nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends.