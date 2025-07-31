William “Junie” Webb was born on February 16, 1958, and raised in Pulaski County, where he was educated and rooted in family and community. Known by many names — “Sweet Willy,” “Jack Webb” during his Army years, and “Junie” to those closest — he lived a life filled with joy, humor, and warmth.

He proudly served his country abroad in the United States Army in the 70s. When he returned, he embraced life with passion — whether it was fishing, gardening, cooking, or enjoying time in front of his big screen. A masterful storyteller and natural comedian, Junie had the gift of lifting spirits wherever he went.

He found great joy in the kitchen, and while he could cook a little bit of everything, Pork N’ Beans remained his forever favorite.

Junie was a faithful Deacon and Usher at First Baptist Church on Magazine Street, where he served with humility, grace, and joy.

He entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 26, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of faith, family and laughter.

Cherished Memories Remain

He was preceded in death by his parents:

Elliot Thomas Webb, Sr., stepfather Carlton Lewis Johnson, and Bishop Judy Dale Webb Johnson-Jones.

He is survived by his loving siblings:

Savannah Ann Davis, Charlene (Stefon) Brown, Denise Abrams, Elliot Thomas Webb, Jr., Thomas Theron Webb, Felix (Adrienne) Webb, devoted sons: Cameron Rose and Brandon Rose

Treasured grandchildren: Layla Rose, Alaya Rose, Cameron Rose, Jr., and Alanna Rose – cherished cousin: Gary Redd

best friend: Frank Lynch and a host of dear nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends.