Willie Paul Davis, Jr., age 76 of Dublin passed away Friday morning July 19, 2024 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem. Born March 28, 1948 in Prosperity, Tennessee he was the son of the late Willie Paul Davis, Sr. & Louise Pitts Davis. He was also preceded in death by his wife Pamela Anne Canevari Davis.

Willie is survived by his

Nieces & Nephew – Heather Canevari Bruss (Peter) – Temecula, CA, Major Gregory Stanton (Andrea) Canevari – Okinawa, Japan, April Canevari – Newport News, VA, Bethany Anne (Tyler) Johnson – Max Meadows, Melina Canevari (Toby) Hagan – Radford

Brother-in-laws – Robert J. (Jennifer) Canevari – Riner, 1SG (Ret) Thomas (Kathie) Canevari – Newport News, VA

Dear Friend – Gail (Lanse) Dawson – Draper

A number of great nieces and nephews

Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM – Saturday, July 27, 2024 at the Draper Valley Presbyterian Church with Rev. Roland Mathews officiating. Family and friends are welcome following the service at the church fellowship hall.

