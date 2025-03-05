Wind Advisory in effect

Wind Advisory in effect...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West/Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina,
  central, south central, southwest, and west central Virginia, and
  southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
  limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.