...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West/Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest, and west central Virginia, and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects.