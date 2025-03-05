...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West/Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina,
central, south central, southwest, and west central Virginia, and
southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.