Winter Storm Warning issued for area

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON EST WEDNESDAY… * WHAT…Heavy mixed winter precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 6 inches and ice accumulations up to one half an inch. Locally higher snow amounts north of I-64 west of Lexington. Locally higher ice amounts possible along the Blue Ridge. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest Virginia, and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to noon EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause numerous power outages. Travel could be nearly impossible. Power outages may last multiple days. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes and the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.