Winter weather advisory issued for our area

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west
central Virginia, and southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 1 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.