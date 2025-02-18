Winter weather advisory issued for our area

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia, and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.