Winter weather advisory issued for our area...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
  inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west
  central Virginia, and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 1 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.