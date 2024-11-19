Woman faces first-degree murder charge

From Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Savannah Renee Adams, the suspect in a violent assault that resulted in the death of Tiffany Nichole Dunford.

Dunford succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 18, 2024, after being set on fire during an incident that occurred on Nov. 17, 2024 at a residence on Ramsey Mountain Road in Max Meadows.

Through a collaborative effort with the Pulaski Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Adams was apprehended on Nov. 18, 2024. She has been charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the fatal assault.

Adams (DOB: October 20, 1996) is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office expresses gratitude to the Pulaski Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the public for their assistance in swiftly apprehending the suspect.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 223-6000.