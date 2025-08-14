WRE Giving Day is Sunday, Aug. 17

The third Sunday in August has been declared “WRE Giving Day” in Pulaski County.

WRE stands for Weekday Religious Education – or Bible Bus as some refer to the program.

Pulaski WRE Vice President Rhonda Hodge says the organization is hoping that by designating a “giving day” each year for supporters to donate to the program it can remain financially healthy.

Financial health has been a difficult goal to reach at times for WRE in the past.

Hodge expressed thanks to all WRE supporters for “pulling us through our financial rough patch.”

“I am happy to share with you today that because of your fantastic support we were able to teach 125 students the Bible this past school year,” Hodge said in a recent letter sent to WRE supporters.

Hodge continued that the WRE program now has a “Bible Bus van” that better meets the program’s needs, including the fact a CDL is not required to operate it.

“Our hope is to teach more children this coming year and carry the Word of God into the families of more than 125 children,” Hodge said.

This year, WRE Giving Day is August 17.

“We’re asking each sponsor to give a special donation on that day to help our Pulaski County children receive Bible lessons,” Hodge said.

“We are thankful that WRE has had this privilege in the past and we want to continue this labor of love in the future.”

Those wishing to make a donation to Weekday Religious Education may do so by sending their donation to: WRE, P.O. Box 1345, Pulaski, VA 24301.