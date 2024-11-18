Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Suspect in Assault Incident

From Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

On November 17, 2024, the Wythe County Sheriffs Office responded to an emergency call at a residence on Ramsey Mountain Road in Max Meadows regarding a woman who had been set on fire. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim suffering from severe bums covering most of her body. The victim and witnesses identified the suspect as Savannah Renee Adams.

Adams fled the scene in a silver 2004 Dodge Neon. The victim was transported by helicopter to a specialized medical facility for treatment of her injuries.

The suspect, Savannah Renee Adams (DOB: October 20, 1996), has been charged with the following offenses:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Felonious Assault

If you have any information regarding Savannah Renee Adams’ whereabouts, please contact the Wythe County Sheriffs Office immediately at (276) 223-6000.