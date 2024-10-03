YMCA offers swim lesson scholarships

The YMCA of Pulaski County is pleased to be able to offer a limited number of needs-based scholarships for beginner swimming lessons. This opportunity is being made possible through funding provided by The Keith Hash Memorial Swim Fund.

CEO Dave Adkins stated that “Pastor Gary Hash came to us several months ago and asked how we could work together to form a swimming scholarship program. Pastor Hash wanted to honor his late brother, Keith Hash, by offering children in need a means to learn to swim at little or no cost. This is the culmination of months of planning and numerous contributions to establish a starter fund to get this started. “

Pastor Gary Hash says he is “elated at the possibility of saving a life or even possibly moving a young person towards a swimming career. The thought of launching this project through the Pulaski YMCA is very special.”

Those with interest in taking advantage of a scholarship should contact the YMCA of Pulaski County at 540-980-3671. Anyone at the front desk will be able to help you with the application and let you know the next available dates. Swim classes will typically be held on Saturdays at the Y and will last 6 weeks.

The Pulaski County YMCA is pleased to work with the Hash family on this important undertaking. Contributions to sustain this Scholarship can be made directly to the Keith Hash Memorial Swim Fund through the YMCA of Pulaski County. Call the Y at 540-980-3671 for details.