Youngkin acts on bipartisan “Compete to Win” priorities as Virginia roars past new economic milestones

RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin today signed 180 pieces of legislation, including a package of bipartisan priorities that are part of his ongoing efforts to make sure the Commonwealth competes to win for jobs, businesses, and growth. The package includes legislation carried by Senator L. Louise Lucas and Delegate Luke Torian to support the $2.17 billion semiconductor investment by Micron Technology, Inc., a priority shared by President Donald J. Trump to re-shore manufacturing from Asia. Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears joined the Governor to press forward on this successful path as Virginia roars past major milestones for job growth, new startups, and private capital investment. “Virginia is competing to win and we aren’t going to stop until the final buzzer sounds,” said Governor Youngkin. “I acted today on a package of bipartisan bills that will further bolster the Commonwealth’s status as America’s Top State for Business. With over 276,000 new jobs, unemployment below the national average, 15,000 new high-wage, high-growth startups, and over $100 billion in capital investment, no one can deny that Virginia is roaring.” More Virginians are working than ever before: Since January of 2022, total nonfarm payroll has increased by 276,400 jobs, with more than 70,000 future hires expected based on company announcements. Virginia has exceeded $100 billion in capital investment commitments from company expansions in Virginia or new companies moving to Virginia. Last August, the Governor announced the administration has fulfilled a Day One goal of creating 10,000 new high-growth and high-wage startup companies in Virginia. Virginia has now exceeded 15,000 high-growth, high-wage startups. “Governor Youngkin and I went to work on Day One to declare the Commonwealth open for business again after the pandemic, and the results speak for themselves,” said Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “Make no mistake though, we are not done. We will continue to lower the cost of doing business, unravel burdensome regulations that crush small business owners, invest in site development for the wave of manufacturing jobs President Trump is bringing back home to America, and take Virginia’s talented workforce to the next level. I’m a Marine, we take the hill – and then we take the next one. That’s what Virginia is going to do too.” Watch the full ‘Compete to Win’ event here. The Governor signed 180 bills, which included: HB 1552, HB 1567, HB 1568, HB 1571, HB 1578, HB 1579, HB 1582, HB 1587, HB 1593, HB 1603, HB 1605, HB 1606, HB 1628, HB 1632, HB 1641, HB 1643, HB 1645, HB 1653, HB 1659, HB 1669, HB 1677, HB 1682, HB 1690, HB 1692, HB 1697, HB 1703, HB 1704, HB 1706, HB 1707, HB 1715, HB 1722, HB 1729, HB 1733, HB 1740, HB 1757, HB 1770, HB 1779, HB 1798, HB 1799, HB 1806, HB 1820, HB 1834, HB 1836, HB 1837, HB 1841, HB 1845, HB 1854, HB 1856, HB 1858, HB 1860, HB 1871, HB 1878, HB 1892, HB 1896, HB 1897, HB 1899, HB 1900, HB 1905, HB 1912, HB 1920, HB 1930, HB 1937, HB 1940, HB 1948, HB 1971, HB 1993, HB 1996, HB 2005, HB 2022, HB 2061, HB 2065, HB 2092, HB 2099, HB 2104, HB 2105, HB 2111, HB 2120, HB 2123, HB 2128, HB 2130, HB 2150, HB 2151, HB 2179, HB 2199, HB 2203, HB 2205, HB 2226, HB 2243, HB 2253, HB 2254, HB 2260, HB 2307, HB 2321, HB 2322, HB 2327, HB 2330, HB 2332, HB 2358, HB 2359, HB 2370, HB 2387, HB 2406, HB 2419, HB 2423, HB 2431, HB 2441, HB 2472, HB 2502, HB 2503, HB 2536, HB 2540, HB 2553, HB 2573, HB 2596, HB 2642, HB 2658, HB 2659, HB 2660, HB 2664, HB 2669, HB 2671, HB 2689, HB 2750, HB 2760 SB 771, SB 785, SB 787, SB 796, SB 804, SB 808, SB 834, SB 846, SB 861, SB 873, SB 885, SB 890, SB 901, SB 933, SB 935, SB 939, SB 942, SB 948, SB 959, SB 966, SB 996, SB 1036, SB 1059, SB 1067, SB 1089, SB 1096, SB 1107, SB 1116, SB 1121, SB 1137, SB 1144, SB 1154, SB 1173, SB 1176, SB 1177, SB 1188, SB 1206, SB 1207, SB 1208, SB 1210, SB 1215, SB 1231, SB 1245, SB 1261, SB 1269, SB 1275, SB 1282, SB 1338, SB 1340, SB 1360, SB 1366, SB 1368, SB 1372, SB 1383, SB 1439, SB 1461 The full list of bill actions is available here.