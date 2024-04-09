Youngkin completes action on legislation

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today completed action on the 1,046 bills sent to him during the 2024 General Assembly Session. In total for the 2024 legislative session, the Governor signed 777 bills, he amended 116 bills and he vetoed 153 bills. “I have completed my actions on the 1,046 bills sent to me by the General Assembly, signing 777 into law. As I said on the first day of this year’s legislative session, in the State of the Commonwealth address, every piece of legislation I have had the honor to sign into law as Governor has necessarily been bipartisan,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “And where there are differences in our approaches, I hope my amendments reflect the common ground we can find together. I want to thank every member of the General Assembly for their service to the Commonwealth and look forward to their return to Richmond next week as we work toward an on-time end to this year’s session.” The full list of signed bills will be available here. The full list of amended bills will be available here. The full list of vetoed bills will be available here.