Zoning change requested for new development project

This diagram shows lot locations for the new Shah Development project between Pepper’s Ferry Road and Lee Highway. Numbers on this map denote the proposed sequence of development for each section of the project. According to the diagram, two areas bordering Pepper’s Ferry Road will likely be the first to see construction if this plan is approved by the town council. SWM denotes Storm Water Management retention ponds

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

Pulaski’s town council and planning commission held a joint meeting Monday evening to hear a request for a zoning change for the 174-acre development situated between Lee Highway, Memorial Drive and Pepper’s Ferry Road.

The presentation was made by Steve Semones of Balzer and Associates, a design firm under contract with Shah Development.

The focus of the presentation was to request that the (R1) zoning designation for the project’s 151-acre residential section be changed to an (R3) zoning. Semones also requested that 8.3 acres along Lee Highway be rezoned as (B2), mirroring the (B2) status of the 10-acre section of the development along Memorial Drive.

Neighborhoods surrounding the proposed development are zoned (R1), which is more restrictive than (R3) zoning. (R1) zoning specifies a low-density development whereas (R3) zoning allows for medium density housing, such as townhouses and apartments. As can be seen in the accompanying drawing, the development includes two sites where townhouses are planned but most of the new development is reserved for single family residences.

Semones brought up similarities between (R1) and (R3) zoning in relation to single family residences. Both (R1) and (R3) require lot sizes of ¼ acre and both require rear setbacks of 25 feet.

However, (R1) zoning stipulates that lot sizes must by at least 100 feet in width, whereas (R3) zoning allows lots to be as small as 50 feet in width.

“What we’re proposing, and we’ve proffered this … is lot widths of about 70 feet,” said Semones. “So, we’re not trying to build little Cracker Jack boxes on 50-foot lots. We’ve got 70-foot-wide lots that drop back about 143 feet. That’s where you get to that 10,000 square foot threshold with what we’ve got. So, we’ve got very deep lots.”

“Those lot sizes will again give us different opportunities to build different product types,” Semones continued. “So, whether it’s a two-story home, whether it’s a patio home, a ranch style, something with a basement, it gives us a lot of flexibility to hit different price points for different types of owners.”

Semones went on to say that each house will have a driveway suitable for two or three vehicles, trash pickup and at least two central mail pickup sites, which are now required for all new housing developments in Virginia. The developers will also build curbs on all roadways and sidewalks on one side of each street. The development also includes several storm water management retention ponds. These will be installed by Shah Development but will be maintained by a Home Owners Association (HOA) comprised of all residents within the development.

“The new development fits into the town’s comprehensive plan because economic development in the NRV has been stymied by lack of housing,” said Semones. “We need midgrade housing, not 6, 7 or $800,000 homes.”

Semones added that even though an (R3) zone could potentially allow for multifamily dwellings, a proffer statement stipulates that the developer would adhere to the master plan submitted to council and there are no apartments within that plan. If at some time in the future Shah Development wanted to build apartments somewhere on site, the town council would have to approve such a deviation from the master plan.

“As of 7:15 this morning Mr. Hagan said he was 100 percent fine with restricting the multi-family units out of the development,” said Semones regarding the prohibition of apartment units on site.

“We signed the contract on July 28 and as far as I know that project right now is the biggest housing development project in the NRV,” said Town Manager Todd Day. “From the records that I’ve seen, it is the biggest housing development ever for the town of Pulaski. When it’s built out, there will be a 3 ½ year return on investment. In 7 to 10 years, the subdivision will have paid for itself.”

Day asked council for a vote of confidence to approve the master plan, but Kevin Meyers, Chairman of the Planning Commission instead asked for a public hearing to be scheduled at the next meeting of the planning commission. A second joint meeting with the town council and the planning commission dealing with the zoning change for the development was then scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, September 8.

“Once we have a public meeting the planning commission will go to the conference room and we’ll deliberate and make a recommendation to council,” said Meyers.

The planning commission and the town council may or may not vote on the matter following the public hearing.

“It’s a huge moment for us, and all the right steps are being done,” said Vice Mayor Brooks Dawson. “So, I just want to say I appreciate that work.”

Dawson’s statement was echoed by council members Steven Erickson, Joel Burchett and Mayor Shannon Collins.