Alfred “Andy” Kelly Anderson, Jr., age 59 of Pulaski, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. Andy was born on May 29, 1965 in Hopewell, and was the son of the late Bonnie Jeanette Eppling Anderson and the late Alfred Kelly Anderson, Sr.

Andy was a 1983 Graduate of Giles County High School. Upon graduating He began his career in the Army and then /.0in law enforcement with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, and completed his career of 36 years, retiring as Assistant Chief with the Pulaski Police Department. His love of outdoors, he lived at Gatewood Park in Pulaski County, and became it’s host.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Kerry Woodbury.

He is survived by his companion, Lisa Stafford of Pulaski: his children; Chris, Tanner, Emma and Elly: a sister; Tonya (Rodney) Vaden of Montgomery County, and his beloved dog; Axel. Andy was also survived by several nephews and a host of friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held privately at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with military honors. There will be no visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700