Governor Spanberger Launches First-Ever Virginia Veteran Registered Apprenticeship Muster

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today at Fort Eustis launched the Virginia Veteran Registered Apprenticeship Muster — a new career event designed to connect transitioning servicemembers, Veterans, and military spouses to skilled, high‑demand roles by expanding access to Registered Apprenticeships.

During the event, the Governor met with Veterans to discuss the challenges they face in transitioning back to civilian life and employers working to fully leverage the invaluable skills these men and women have developed during their service to our country. Governor Spanberger also presented a proclamation recognizing National Apprenticeship Week in Virginia — reaffirming her commitment to helping more Virginians access stable careers to earn a good living, support their families, and have confidence in a secure retirement.

“Today’s event is the result of tremendous collaboration across agencies and organizations to help some of our bravest neighbors who are looking to start new chapters in their careers,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Virginia’s Veteran community is one of our Commonwealth’s greatest assets, and we must make sure we utilize their tremendous expertise and leadership by supporting these men and women in finding high-quality civilian careers. Apprenticeships are an incredible tool to not only achieve that goal but also set up our economy for long-term growth and stability.”

Under Governor Spanberger’s leadership, Virginia Works and its partners are participating in dozens of apprenticeship-focused events and celebrations statewide throughout the week. Activities include school-based outreach sessions, employer and intermediary events, and apprenticeship signing ceremonies that will formally launch new placements and connect Virginians with hands-on training opportunities in high-demand industries.

The events build on the Governor’s work with the General Assembly to invest in apprenticeships and create economic opportunity in every single region of the Commonwealth. Earlier this week in Roanoke, Governor Spanberger signed bipartisan legislation to expand access to apprenticeships for high school students and increase the number of instructors qualified to teach Career and Technical Education courses.

“Apprenticeships enable Virginians to access earn while you learn opportunities that allow them to afford a good life for themselves and their families,” said Secretary of Labor, Jessica Looman. “Today’s event helps transitioning service members to leverage their skills and talents for their next career. We wish every Virginian a happy National Apprenticeship Week.”

BACKGROUND

The Fort Eustis Veteran Registered Apprenticeship Muster connects Virginia’s transitioning Veterans with Registered Apprenticeship Sponsors actively recruiting for skilled, high‑demand roles. Attendees met with employers, explored apprenticeship pathways, and connected with earn‑while‑you‑learn training and opportunities that support skill-development and long‑term career advancement.

Virginia’s apprenticeship programs currently support 2,226 active employer sponsors and 15,173 active apprentices across key sectors that drive the Commonwealth’s economic growth. In addition, Virginia’s apprenticeship growth continues with over 30 Registered Apprenticeship intermediaries — organizations that help translate industry needs and design and support specific programs to support those needs — up from just 4 in 2022, representing a 575% increase in strategic partnerships. Virginia sees a $3 return on every $1 invested by Virginia in our Registered Apprenticeship team, demonstrating the powerful economic impact of Registered Apprenticeship for employers, apprentices, and taxpayers alike.