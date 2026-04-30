Data center concerns once again dominate board meeting

By MIKE WILLIAMS

Patriot Publishing

The April meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors was dominated – once again – by concerns from citizens over the potential development of a data center in the county.

Nearly a dozen citizens spoke out against a data center over a variety of concerns they have ranging from health risks, the effect on property values, extreme electricity and water use to a lack of transparency on the issue.

Bobby Coleman of Collier Street near Dublin brought up a new concern Monday.

Collier Street runs off Route 797 near New Dublin Presbyterian Church, New River Valley Airport and the Commerce Park, where data center opponents believe such a facility could be constructed.

“I think everybody knows that thing (data center) puts out a drone that can be heard within a radius of four miles. It’s supposed to put out a low frequency drone that would make people sick,” Coleman stated.

He likened it to what he said the military uses to disable enemy soldiers so they can’t fight.

“So, you know it works,” he said.

Coleman also said a data center would hurt the value of his property.

“I want ya’ll to think long and hard before you vote this thing in. If you vote it in, I feel like all of ya’ll will suddenly become rich, because that’s the only way that you would vote it in,” he concluded.

Another Collier Street resident, Ken Moxley said he opposes a data center because, “I do know they use a lot of extra water and stuff, and right now, all our creeks around the area are drying up.”

“We don’t need to put this on the individuals in this area … how would you like it in your backyard,” Moxley asked the supervisors.

“Do you want it beside your house? I hope that you all are not taking the money from it or benefiting from it.”

That comment didn’t sit well with Supervisors Chairman Laura Walters.

“Let me get one thing really straight, we [supervisors] do not benefit from it,” she stated. “If anything, our citizens would benefit from tax reductions. That is the only money effect there would be. Taxes would be able to be lowered because of the income from a data center. We don’t get any money and I’m tired of hearing it.”

Brenda Blackburn noted that in last month’s supervisors meeting it was mentioned that the board has no authority over what goes in the Commerce Park, which is owned by 11 jurisdictions in the region that make up the Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority. Pulaski County is one of the 11 and has the largest share of ownership at 49 percent.

Blackburn said, however, reading from a copy of the agreement between the 11 jurisdictions, “the governing body of the locality in which the project is located is called the ‘host locality.’”

Blackburn continued that the agreement declares that host locality “shall have the sole and absolute right to approve or disapprove the business or businesses or industries which shall be allowed to locate with that project at the Commerce Park.”

Betsy Mabry again requested that the board hold a public meeting to inform citizens of the benefits of a data center in the county and allow citizens to ask questions and voice whether or not they are in support of the “single largest development project ever within our county.”

Since that request has not been honored, she said, “I am requesting that each of you elected board members call a public meeting in your district to allow your constituents an opportunity to learn about the project and to have a voice.”

She asked each board member and county administration who they had sworn their allegiance to – Pulaski County or Virginia’s First?