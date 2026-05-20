Donald Edward Copenhaver, age 91 of Pulaski, died Sunday, May 17th at his residence.

Don was a man of service. He served this country in the Korean conflict. He then went on to devote himself to his wife, Mary Lou he married in 1957, whom he adored. He dedicated close to 30 years at Volvo Truck Plant, only leaving to care for Mary Lou who had become gravely ill. Later, he gave 52 years to First United Methodist Church in Pulaski and his community, including multiple mission trips abroad, among them to Belize.

Don had an uncanny ability to impact the lives of others when their paths crossed. Interactions with Don would leave people feeling like they truly mattered and he genuinely cared for them. Above all else, Don led his children and grandchildren to Christ. Church and Jesus were not an option with Don.

He is survived by his son, Mark Copenhaver, and daughter Michele Yarhouse; husband Doug, grandchildren Amanda Moale; husband Ryan, Jenna Garavaglia; husband Michael, Nathaniel Yarhouse, Ella Yarhouse, and Ben Yarhouse; and great-grandchildren Brianna, Michael Jay, and Bennett.

Celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Josh Kilbourne officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700