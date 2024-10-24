Alfred Lewis Blankenship III, 47 of Pulaski, VA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 17, 2024. Born in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of Alfred Lewis Blankenship, Jr and Stephanie Lynn Gardner Blankenship of Pulaski, VA. He attended Graham High School and graduated from Pulaski County High School. During his junior year, he attended Governor’s School at UVA Wise. Alfred was a leather and wood craftsman and an avid outdoorsman, loving fishing. He enjoyed helping his neighbors with things they needed done. He was currently working towards an Associate of Applied Science in Machine Tool Technology. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Billy F. and Mollie Curry Gardner and his paternal grandparents: Alfred L. Blankenship, Sr. and Mary Ann Miller Blankenship.

His memory will be forever etched in the hearts and minds of his parents: Alfred and Stephanie Blankenship of Pulaski, VA; his sister: Kassandra N. McDaniel and her husband, Trampus McDaniel, Sr and their son, Alfred’s nephew, Trampus McDaniel, Jr all of Maryville, TN.

A service to celebrate Alfred’s life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Dudley Memorial Chapel at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Dr. Elston D. McLain officiating. Burial will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery, Bland VA. Pallbearers will be Phillip Gardner, Marcus Blanton, Brody Havens, Levi Havens, Brandon Dewese, Guy Brooks, Tommy Havens and Casey Hopper. Booker Baldwin will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 25, 2024 at Dudley Memorial from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.