Robert “Bob” Swanson Rogers, age 87 of Dublin, died Saturday April 25, 2026 at his residence. Bob was born on November 16, 1938 in Wythe County, and was the son of the late Edna Mae White Rogers and the late William Frank Rogers. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1956, and then served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Bob later became a truck driver and worked at this profession for 43 years. He was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Pulaski, where he served as Deacon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: James William Rogers and Donald Eugene “Pete” Rogers.

He is survived by his wife: Martha M. Willis Rogers: children: John and Jolene Willis, and Sharon Willis and Bill Richardson: sisters; Carolyn Rogers Lyons, and Sandra R. Painter.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with military honors. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Trinity Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700