Barbara Jean Hopcroft Stoots, born May 22, 1950, passed away on April 30, 2026.

She will be deeply missed by her family and all who know and love her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, William (Hoppy) and Francis Hopcroft; her husband, Allen Ray Stoots; and her daughter, Kristy Renee Stoots.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Mike) Cayton; her son, Brian Stoots; and her grandchildren, Carter Seagle, Jordan Stoots, Halle Cayton, and Kennedie Cayton. She is also survived by her sisters, Diane (Mike) Farmer and Trudy (Thomas) Eastridge; her nieces and nephews, Shannon Farmer, Carol (Clarence) Tawney, William (Tamara) Eastridge, Samantha (Tim) Viers, and David Eastridge; her grand-nieces and grand-nephews, CD Tawney, Andrea Tawney, Richelle (Andrew) Shaw, Maddiesyn Eastridge, Jenny-Lynn Vires, and T.J. Vires; her sister-in-law, Debbie (Bobby) VanEpp; her brother-in-law, William Stoots; her nephew, Dallas Stoots; her aunt, Fran Worley; and many, many cousins.

The family appreciates your prayers, love, and support as they remember Barbara’s life. The family is deeply grateful to the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for their gentle care, support, and compassion shown to Barbara and our family.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Bower Funeral Home, with Pastor Doug Levy officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour before the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunrise Burial Park in Fairlawn, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered to Good Samaritan Hospice in appreciation for the care provided to Barbara.

To sign Barbara’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the Family.