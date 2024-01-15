Menu

Amy Sue Bland Johnson

Johnson Amy4891

Amy Sue Bland Johnson, 55, of Dublin, VA passed away peacefully at home on January 14 surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her compassion for others, her creativity and her fun-loving spirit.  Amy was a loving wife of 22 years, an amazing mother, a caring daughter and sister and the very best Gigi to her beautiful granddaughter. In addition to her love of family and friends, Amy loved all kinds of projects, everything from remodeling a house to learning a new craft. Amy’s smile was the light in any room that she entered.

Amy was preceded in death by her husband Michael Johnson, her father Jerry Bland, and her sister Katherine Bland.

Survivors include:

Mother and Step-Father – Shelia Ponder and Robert (Bob) Dodd of Yorktown, Virginia

Children – Kevin Johnson and Thomas Johnson of Dublin, VA, Matthew (Dana) Johnson of Pulaski, VA

Granddaughter – Alyssa Johnson

Sisters in Law – Judith (Abram) Peele, Barbara Johnson, Peggy Vandergrift

Step-Siblings Christine (Joe) Mahan, Chip Dodd

Best Friend – Christy (Vance) Nix Sisco

Memorial services will be held Saturday, 11:00 am, January 20, 2024 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Jason Aker officiating.

The family will receive friends Saturday 10:00 am until service time at Bower Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, American Cancer Society, Vets Who Code or a charity of your choice.

To sign Amy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.

 

