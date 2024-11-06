Final unofficial voting results for Pulaski County, Radford

Unofficial election results for Virginia, Pulaski County and Radford, from the Virginia Department of Elections:

Virginia

President

Harris: 2,220,281

Trump: 1,990,571

 

Senate

Kaine: 2,297,526

Cao: 1,940,960

 

Constitutional Amendment

Yes: 3,846,542

No: 287,418

 

Ninth District Congress

Griffith: 284,315

Baker: 105,374

 

Pulaski County

President

Trump: 12,498

Harris: 4,740

 

Senate

Cao: 11,553

Kaine: 5,538

 

Congress

Griffith: 12,660

Baker: 4,477

 

Pulaski Mayor

Shannon Collins: 2,768

 

Dublin Mayor

Debbie Lyons: 765

 

Pulaski Town Council

Joel Burchett Sr.: 2,195

Sunshine Cope: 1,624

Steven Erickson: 1,552

 

Dublin Town Council

Wayne Seagle: 447

Edith Hampton: 399

Juliana Cox: 389

Jared Smith: 359

 

Constitutional Amendment

Yes: 16,106

No: 897

 

Turnout

72% (17,462 voting out of 24,340 registered)

 

Radford City

President

Harris: 2,965

Trump: 2,962

 

Senate

Kaine: 3133

Cao: 2854

 

Congress

Griffith: 3,100

Baker: 2,840

 

City Council

Guy Wohlford: 3113

Kellie Artrip: 2915

Carl Mitchell: 2113

 

School Board

Brian Dobbins: 2334

Amanda Winter: 2048

Ben Buzzard: 2021

Kelsey Marletta: 1693

Rebecca Dunn: 1118

 

Constitutional Amendment

Yes: 5,568

No: 292

 

Turnout

96% (9,269 voting out of 9,607 registered)

 