Final unofficial voting results for Pulaski County, Radford
Unofficial election results for Virginia, Pulaski County and Radford, from the Virginia Department of Elections:
Virginia
President
Harris: 2,220,281
Trump: 1,990,571
Senate
Kaine: 2,297,526
Cao: 1,940,960
Constitutional Amendment
Yes: 3,846,542
No: 287,418
Ninth District Congress
Griffith: 284,315
Baker: 105,374
Pulaski County
President
Trump: 12,498
Harris: 4,740
Senate
Cao: 11,553
Kaine: 5,538
Congress
Griffith: 12,660
Baker: 4,477
Pulaski Mayor
Shannon Collins: 2,768
Dublin Mayor
Debbie Lyons: 765
Pulaski Town Council
Joel Burchett Sr.: 2,195
Sunshine Cope: 1,624
Steven Erickson: 1,552
Dublin Town Council
Wayne Seagle: 447
Edith Hampton: 399
Juliana Cox: 389
Jared Smith: 359
Constitutional Amendment
Yes: 16,106
No: 897
Turnout
72% (17,462 voting out of 24,340 registered)
Radford City
President
Harris: 2,965
Trump: 2,962
Senate
Kaine: 3133
Cao: 2854
Congress
Griffith: 3,100
Baker: 2,840
City Council
Guy Wohlford: 3113
Kellie Artrip: 2915
Carl Mitchell: 2113
School Board
Brian Dobbins: 2334
Amanda Winter: 2048
Ben Buzzard: 2021
Kelsey Marletta: 1693
Rebecca Dunn: 1118
Constitutional Amendment
Yes: 5,568
No: 292
Turnout
96% (9,269 voting out of 9,607 registered)
C. Steven Dishon
November 6, 2024 @ 11:25 am
Very Good Data, Thank You!
Gary Cox
November 6, 2024 @ 2:59 pm
72 % turn out for PC is almost un heard of. …………….Cao being bested by 357,000 Votes was sad. However, a good run and quite proud of his efforts, but he was not solidly backed by his party either. This should solidify some excellent grants from Timmy boy from his federal bags of tricks for Nova. Doughnut holes for SWVA from his senate throne as usual. Goodness gracious to be a red state again would be a bonus. Conservatives need to reach deep to keep the Govenor’s house in Republican hands.