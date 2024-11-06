Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on the 2024 General Election
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued the following statement on the 2024 General Election:
“Congratulations to the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and Vice President-elect JD Vance. The American people have spoken overwhelmingly to return common sense, strength, and leadership back to the White House. Through the Trump presidency, we will pave the way for an economic revival, a secure border, and a stronger America on the world stage.
“As we await the final results in the 7th Congressional District, I’d like to congratulate Senator Tim Kaine, Congressman Rob Wittman, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, Congressman Bobby Scott, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, Congressman-elect John McGuire, Congressman Ben Cline, Congressman Don Beyer, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam, and Congressman Gerry Connolly on their victories. I want to thank every candidate, regardless of party, who stepped up in the name of service to the Commonwealth. Public service is a sacrifice, and we must always be grateful to those willing to make it. This was a hard fought election, now it’s time to set aside partisanship and go to work for Virginians.
“All Virginians should be proud of the way we conducted this election. We know the election was fair and secure. In Virginia, we took concrete steps to protect our election process and Virginians know that they can have faith in our election results because we have paper ballots, counting machines not connected to the internet, strong chain of custody requirements, secure drop boxes, and most importantly – the cleanest voter rolls in America. I’d like to thank Susan Beals and the Department of Elections, our local registrars, and all of our poll workers and election staff who volunteered their time,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Janet Combs
November 6, 2024 @ 1:46 pm
well said and respectful!! I can’t wait to see what new accomplishments VA has to offer. Thank you, Gov Youngkin for all you do
Janet Winslow
November 6, 2024 @ 1:48 pm
Thank you, Governor Youngkin!
I watched and listened to your speech. It was great. I am sorry we did not go “RED”, but I know we all tried hard. We elected John McGuire and I’m very happy with that! I’m looking forward to following his progress in Washington!!
Thank you for getting that percentage decrease in our personal property (car) tax!!
Mary
November 6, 2024 @ 1:49 pm
Nicely written thanks to everyone. If happy or sad over results, we now need to pull together and go forward. We are United States of America!!!!!!
Cheri Bloss
November 6, 2024 @ 2:00 pm
This is awesome! I love Governor Glenn Youngkin! He is, by far, one of the most outspoken and hardest working governors in our country!!! He protects our rights and the rights of our children. I hope one day we will be voting for him for President.
Michael DeMers
November 6, 2024 @ 2:04 pm
excellent, well versed statement. While this state went blue once again, we can thank the rest of the Country for bringing President Trump to the finish line FIRST. We can also thank God for having his back!
Don O’Briant
November 6, 2024 @ 2:08 pm
Youngkin is the best governor in the United States
It is shameful he can serve only one term
Kay Volman
November 6, 2024 @ 2:28 pm
Great words from
Our incredible Governor. So looking forward to making America Great Again 🇺🇸
Peggy Martin
November 6, 2024 @ 2:59 pm
Very encouraging speech great Governor ready for a NEW YEAR
Keisha
November 6, 2024 @ 4:00 pm
Well said I can’t wait to see if we start or should I say try to treat everyone equally. Especially when it comes to crimes I’ve been involved following different incidents and let’s just say people are treated very differently when being handed down punishment Holding everyone accountable and giving same punishment to everyone is a must we’re Never gonna be on common ground if things are always black/white it’s sickening at this point
Christina Mollenhauer
November 6, 2024 @ 5:13 pm
Thank you Governor Youngkin !!! By The Next Presidenal election I know we will turn red . President elected Donald J.Trump and vice president JD.Vance have a lot of work ahead of them, lets all give a helping hand to get the job done . At the end of the day we all whats best for America 🇺🇸!!!
Sir, I would like to set up an appointment with you ,Sir. Not with one of your staff members, a personal ordinance with you Sir ,please.
Thank you very much .