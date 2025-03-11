Barbara Gail Worrell, age 71 of Roanoke and formerly of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem surrounded by her loving family. Born January 20, 1954 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late James Berman Worrell, Jr. & Christine Elizabeth Sayers Worrell, and sister-in-law, Nancy Worrell.

Barbara was an outstanding athlete at Pulaski High School and while she attended Virginia Tech. She was proud of being chosen to call lines at the Ladies U.S. Open in Flushing, N.Y. She was a referee in some of Billy Jean King’s golf tournaments.

Barbara loved her Hokies.

Barbara is survived by her

Brothers & Sisters – James Richard Worrell – Charlotte, NC, Kathy Elaine Shiffler – Charlotte, NC, Gerald Worrell and William Schneider – Cornelius, NC, Joan Worrell (Kenneth) Umberger – Draper

Nieces & Nephews – Richard (Alanna) Worrell, Christie (Boaty) Alexander, Devin (Maria) Umberger, Lucas (Cara) Umberger, Meaghan Worrell, Andrew Worrell and Cristopher Worrell

Many Great Nieces and Nephews

Special Friend – Barbara Hof

Family graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 14, 2025 at the Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Draper. A memorial service with Dr. Wes Jamison officiating will be at 11:00 AM at the Village Chapel, 3091 Greenbriar Road, Draper.

Reception and greeting of the family will follow at the Draper Mercantile.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.