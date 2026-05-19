With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Shannon Renée Beebe (Gillespie), a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, who departed this world on May 2, 2026, at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Midlothian, VA at the age of 41. Shannon was born on April 20, 1985, in the small town of Radford, VA.

Shannon was the cherished daughter of Carolyn and Edward Wall, and William Beebe, who remember her as a beacon of light in their lives. Her spirit lives on through her children—Rebecca and Ely Cook, Wesley and Loretta Perkins, and Myranda Gillespie. Her legacy is further carried by her adored grandson, Kohen Perkins, who brought her immense joy and pride. Shannon was a devoted sister to David Beebe.

Shannon graduated from Pulaski County High School in 2002. Her presence illuminated every room she entered. Shannon had an uncanny ability to uplift others, always willing to lend a hand or a listening ear, even when she may have needed one more.

Her family extends their deepest gratitude to all who have shown their support during this difficult time, particularly those who contributed to her memorial service expenses. Your generosity has ensured that Shannon received the dignified and heartfelt farewell she so truly deserved.

A memorial service will be held at Seagle Funeral Home in Pulaski, VA on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 6 P.M. The family will receive other family and friends from 5-6 P.M. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten, as her legacy continues in the hearts of those she loved.

Rest in peace, Momma. Your bright light will forever guide us and everyone you loved. Though she has left this earthly realm, her spirit remains intertwined with ours, guiding us with her warmth and endless love.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700