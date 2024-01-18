Menu

Barbara Gayle Long

long barbara gayle

Barbara Gayle Long, of Pulaski, Virginia, born July 24, 1937, died January 16, 2024.  Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, I.D. and Sarah Long.  She is survived by her cousins, Kirsten (Dave) Davis, Rob (Wendy) Rea, Curtis (Marian) Rea, and Wayne (Lynn) Dowd.  Gayle is also survived by many friends who have long considered her to be part of their families.

Born in South Carolina, Gayle moved with her parents to Pulaski County in 1941.  After graduating from Pulaski High School in 1955, she worked in the local mills before going to work in the Pulaski County Commissioner of Revenue’s office, where she retired as a deputy commissioner after forty-four years of service.  During her lifetime, Gayle enjoyed many years of ballroom and square dancing with local dance groups.  She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski, where she was active in many aspects of congregational life.  Gayle was especially proud of her years of work with the Pulaski County Relay for Life.  Gayle will be remembered for her kindness, her generosity, and her great sense of humor.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pulaski, Virginia, with the Rev. Jessica Darty officiating.  Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (2 Fifth St. NW, Pulaski, VA, 24301) or the American Cancer Society.

Related Posts

funk_jr_dwight_hensel

Dwight Hensel Funk Jr.

Dwight Hensel Funk Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went to his heavenly home on January 16, 2024, after battling many health afflictions. Dwight was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving Father, Husband, Grandfather and Brother. He married Paula Aileen Dunagan […]

stanberry_sandra_sayers

Sandra Kaye Sayers Stanberry

Sandra Kaye Sayers Stanberry, age 67 of Dublin, passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Tuesday January 16, 2024. She was the daughter of the late Sandy and Mickey Sayers. She was a member of First Christian Church (DOC) in Pulaski. Sandra was employed by Hercules Inc., Kern’s Bakery and […]

trivett_sr_markie_polo

Markie Polo Trivett, Sr.

Markie Polo Trivett, Sr., age 90 of Pulaski died Monday, January 15, 2024 in his home, with his wife Judy by his side. Born August 6, 1933 in Jumping Branch, West Virginia he was the son of the late Claude Masten and Mazie Sue Trivett.   Mark was a hard-working […]

1 Comment

  1. Charles Eversole
    January 18, 2024 @ 10:03 am

    Thank you for this article

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Let us know what you think of this article!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.