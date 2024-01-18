Barbara Gayle Long, of Pulaski, Virginia, born July 24, 1937, died January 16, 2024. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, I.D. and Sarah Long. She is survived by her cousins, Kirsten (Dave) Davis, Rob (Wendy) Rea, Curtis (Marian) Rea, and Wayne (Lynn) Dowd. Gayle is also survived by many friends who have long considered her to be part of their families.

Born in South Carolina, Gayle moved with her parents to Pulaski County in 1941. After graduating from Pulaski High School in 1955, she worked in the local mills before going to work in the Pulaski County Commissioner of Revenue’s office, where she retired as a deputy commissioner after forty-four years of service. During her lifetime, Gayle enjoyed many years of ballroom and square dancing with local dance groups. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pulaski, where she was active in many aspects of congregational life. Gayle was especially proud of her years of work with the Pulaski County Relay for Life. Gayle will be remembered for her kindness, her generosity, and her great sense of humor.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pulaski, Virginia, with the Rev. Jessica Darty officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (2 Fifth St. NW, Pulaski, VA, 24301) or the American Cancer Society.