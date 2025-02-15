Bessie Corene DeHart, age 65 of Dublin passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility, Fairlawn. Born April 25, 1959 in Radford, she was the daughter of the late Clinton Albert Simpkins & Sadie Cora Viers Simpkins. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother; her first husband Clay Stanley “Butch” Crowder; sisters Eva Henrietta Simpkins, Brenda Mae Simpkins; brothers Albert Hugh Simpkins, Stevie Eschol Simpkins and nephew Luke Lucas.

Bessie is survived by her

Daughter – Katrina Michele Massie

Son – Dakota Clinton Massie

Grandchildren – Silas Aeri McCoy, Damion Lee Stephens

Siblings – Carolyn Arlene Adams – Dublin, Joan Elizabeth (Donnie) Anderson – Catawba, VA, Betty Jean (Larry) Quesenberry – Peterstown, WV, Patsy Ann (Robert) Sharp – Sylvatus, Randall J. Simpkins – Childress

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, February 17, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Charles McPeak officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.