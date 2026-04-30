Radford Clothing Bank Receives Award
The Radford Clothing Bank has been named AGENCY PARTNER OF THE YEAR by the United Way of Southwest Virginia. Pictured with the award above are Teresa Brooks (L) Clothing Bank Vice-Chair and DeDe Alderman, Chairman. The award, given during the agency’s 2026 Impact Awards event held recently in Abingdon, celebrates “demonstrated outstanding collaboration and impact.” The Radford Clothing Bank is a long-standing nonprofit ministry of several area churches and has operated since 1981 with the mission of providing gently used clothes at no cost to those who are clothing insufficient. Serving the New River Valley, qualified persons can shop twice a month for themselves and their immediate families. For more information, reach out to the Clothing Bank at their Facebook page or call 540-633-5050.