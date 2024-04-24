Blacksburg boys beat PC in tennis, 8-1

Singles:

1. Camden Hite 7-5 1-6 12-10

2. Ethan Worley 0-6 0-6

Eli Duke 0-6 0-6 Jonah Morgan 0-6 0-6 Jack Powell 0-6 0-6 Ryce Washington 0-6 0-6

Doubles:

1. Camden/Eli 4-6 1-6

2. Ethan/Jonah 1-6 2-6

3. Jack/Ryce 0-6 0-6

Coach: Chad Graham

Exhibitions

N/A

Out

None

Next Match

Wednesday; Double-Header at Home against Carroll County.

Coach’s Comments

“On April 23rd, the PCHS Boys Tennis team faced a formidable foe in Blacksburg, losing 1-8. However, the night ended up being a historic success for our team. For years, Blacksburg’s #1 player has dominated the courts—a streak unchallenged for over six years. Pulaski’s own Camden Hite, a two-year #1 for our team, had yet to win a set against Blacksburg. This time, however, Camden began with a display of talent and vigor by taking the lead with a game score of 5-2 in the first set. Then reality set in, as our opponent rallied to tie the set. Camden finally escaped the noise by winning the next two games and his first set victory with a score of 7-5. The second set was dominated by Blacksburg’s #1 sophomore. Their tiebreaker was headed the same way as the young player surged to a commanding 9-2 lead. That was when the miracle happened. Camden mounted a thrilling comeback, as he won each grueling and essential point to tie and then lead 10-9. His opponent won the next point to force a longer tiebreaker. But as his opponent’s second failed return crashed into the net, Camden triumphed 12-10 to ultimately silence the home crowd with a spectacular victory. As a senior, this triumph in his final match at Blacksburg was a defining and memorable moment for both of us.”