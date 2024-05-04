February 9, 1950

May 3, 2024

Linda Quesenberry Yost, 74, of Dublin, was born on February 9th, 1950 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Ruby and Ulies Quesenberry. Linda went to be with the Lord after completing her path he intended and peacefully passed on May 3, 2024, in her home surrounded by friends and family.

Aside from her parents, Ruby Hyatt Quesenberry and Ulies Miles Quesenberry, she is preceded by death by her brother, Vernon “Jeeper” Quesenberry; and 14 aunts and uncles.

Survivors includer her loving husband of 33 years Carl Yost; children and their spouses, Marsha Marie Scott and Don of Pulaski, and Lisa Renee Jessie and William “Rodney” of Pearisburg; step-daughter, Cherie Dawn Yost and Tim Hale of Fairlawn; her beloved grandchildren, Alyssa Yevette Hodge, Kirsten Michelle Lawson, Alek Preston Hodge, Julianna McKinley Likens ,and Stanley Wade Lawson; one great grandson, Kolton Miles; special friend, Sheri Barnett; and many other relatives and friends.

Linda was a devoted Christian and Pulaski Church of God member for over 28 years. Over those years she made countless memories, friends, and family within the church and the community.

Linda drove the school bus for Pulaski County Public Schools for 44 ½ years. She was a bus driver for Riverlawn Elementary and Pulaski County High School. During that time, she drove bus #7 in the later years and ended that time with #22.

Linda loved traveling any chance she got, whether that be a short drive out to the countryside, or a trip to the Great Smokey Mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Her love for driving the school bus and traveling was nothing compared to her love for her family.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with Rev. Donald Jones and Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow in Thornspring UM Church Cemetery in Dublin. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Yost family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com