Man found dead in river near Elliston

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, and Elliston Fire Dept. responded to reports of a body found in the North Fork river in the area of Cannery Rd. in Elliston, Va.

The deceased had been in the water for an undetermined amount of time based on the investigation.

It was determined that the deceased was an hispanic male, approximately 50 years old based on identification found at the scene. The Medical examiner responded to the scene and custody of the deceased was transferred to the ME’s office.

At this time there is no indication of foul play, however, this is an on-going investigation. There are no further updates from the Sheriff’s Office to be provided.

Lt. D.W. Perdue

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office