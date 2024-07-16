Howard Robert Hash I, 63 of Tulsa, Oklahoma departed this life on Sunday, July 14th, 2024 at Saint Francis Hospital. Howard was born on November 26, 1960 in Radford, Virginia to the union of the late Ruben and Eula Hash. He is preceded in death by one brother Keith Hash and one sister Lora Jane Hash and his stepfather Raymond Gaither.

Howard attended and graduated from Pulaski County High School, Dublin, Virginia. After graduation Howard joined the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged after serving 4 years. He then attended Rhema Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Howard later returned to Pulaski, Virginia, where he met and married the love of his life Debbie Brown. Howard and Debbie wed on November 30th, 1985 and had four beautiful children: Chene’, Howard II, Lakia and Joshua. In 1993, Howard and Debbie moved their family to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Howard had a long and successful career in Tulsa spanning over 30 years.

Howard was the sweetest, kindest, strongest and most Christ like man. Despite fighting cancer for 7 years, he faithfully went to work, attended church, and took great care of his family. Howard continued to speak about the goodness and faithfulness of God.

Howard leaves to cherish and honor his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 38.5 years, Debbie Hash of Tulsa, OK and four children: Chene’ Hash of Los Angeles, CA, Howard II (Jasmin) of Broken Arrow, OK, Lakia Hash of Tulsa, OK and Joshua Hash of Broken Arrow, OK. Four grandchildren: Devion Hash of Broken Arrow, OK, Lena Hash of Broken Arrow, OK, Aaliyah Hash of Broken Arrow, OK and Victor Hash of Broken Arrow, OK. Six siblings: Gary (Colette) Hash of Pulaski, VA, Alton (Faith) Hash of Columbus, OH, Ray (Monica) Gaither of Memphis, TN, Robert Jones of Houston, TX, Lynda Peoples of Pulaski, VA, and Charlene (Anthony) Hale of Atlanta, GA. and

Godson, Gary Lewis Hash II. His brother in law, Robert (Stella) Brown and sister in law, Karen Brown. Best friend, Rob Sivadon and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Acknowledgements

The family of Howard Hash I is appreciative of all acts of kindness, love and concern shown to us during this time of bereavement. We’d like to especially thank our children for their love and dedication to their Dad. Gary and Colette for loving us and standing with us through this challenging time and our sweet niece Kiana Hash for all her dedication to researching to help her uncle.

Many have asked is there anything that they can do And we heard you with our hearts . The family requests that in lieu of flowers, Gifts be made to the “Keith Hash Memorial Swimming Fund” through the Pulaski – YMCA. This fund is created to ensure that all children have the means to be able to afford swimming lessons and be safe in the water. All financial gifts are tax deductible.

You can give online :