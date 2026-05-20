Blacksburg man arrested in sexual assault case

On May 19, 2026, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Merrimac Road area of Blacksburg for a reported sexual assault. Patrol deputies and investigators, with assistance from Blacksburg Police Department, gathered information from the victim and family members, evidence from the scene, the name of the suspect, along with vehicle tag information. The vehicle was detected later in the evening by License Plate Recognition (LPR) devices in Pulaski County.

Based on the evidence, a warrant was issued for Castillo Alberto Bruzual of Blacksburg. Due to the quick work of our office and the relationship with the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force – Western District of Virginia, the fugitive was apprehended this afternoon by the USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte in North Carolina.

Due to the nature of the crime, no additional information will be released.

Captain ME Hollandsworth

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office