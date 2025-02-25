Bonnie Sue Harvey

Bonnie Sue Harvey

Bonnie Sue Harvey, age 71 of Dublin, passed away Monday, February 24, 2025 at Heritage Hall, Blacksburg. Born December 26, 1953 in Lansing, North Carolina to the late Paul & Delsie Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Ray Harvey (2/2/2025), son Leslie Kast, brother Danny Johnson and sister Sandra Johnson.

 

Bonnie is survived by her

 

Children – Brenda (Jeff) Smith – Blacksburg, L.J. (Theresa) Harvey – Fredericksburg, Michael Harvey – Pulaski

 

Grandchildren – Katie Wall, Noah Harvey, Luke Harvey, Elizabeth Harvey, Eden Harvey, Raymond Kast

 

Great Grandchildren – Nathaniel Wall, Nevaeh Wall and Rayland Harvey, Olivia Kast, Arabella Kast

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

Special Nieces & Nephew – Shelby (Bobby) Pauley -Dublin, Misty White, Paul Stuart

 

Special Pet – Teacup

 

 

Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, February 28, 2025 at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin.

 

To sign Bonnie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.

 

 

 