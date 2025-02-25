Bonnie Sue Harvey
Bonnie Sue Harvey, age 71 of Dublin, passed away Monday, February 24, 2025 at Heritage Hall, Blacksburg. Born December 26, 1953 in Lansing, North Carolina to the late Paul & Delsie Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Ray Harvey (2/2/2025), son Leslie Kast, brother Danny Johnson and sister Sandra Johnson.
Bonnie is survived by her
Children – Brenda (Jeff) Smith – Blacksburg, L.J. (Theresa) Harvey – Fredericksburg, Michael Harvey – Pulaski
Grandchildren – Katie Wall, Noah Harvey, Luke Harvey, Elizabeth Harvey, Eden Harvey, Raymond Kast
Great Grandchildren – Nathaniel Wall, Nevaeh Wall and Rayland Harvey, Olivia Kast, Arabella Kast
Special Nieces & Nephew – Shelby (Bobby) Pauley -Dublin, Misty White, Paul Stuart
Special Pet – Teacup
Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, February 28, 2025 at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin.
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.