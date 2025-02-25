Bonnie Sue Harvey, age 71 of Dublin, passed away Monday, February 24, 2025 at Heritage Hall, Blacksburg. Born December 26, 1953 in Lansing, North Carolina to the late Paul & Delsie Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Ray Harvey (2/2/2025), son Leslie Kast, brother Danny Johnson and sister Sandra Johnson.

Bonnie is survived by her

Children – Brenda (Jeff) Smith – Blacksburg, L.J. (Theresa) Harvey – Fredericksburg, Michael Harvey – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Katie Wall, Noah Harvey, Luke Harvey, Elizabeth Harvey, Eden Harvey, Raymond Kast

Great Grandchildren – Nathaniel Wall, Nevaeh Wall and Rayland Harvey, Olivia Kast, Arabella Kast

Special Nieces & Nephew – Shelby (Bobby) Pauley -Dublin, Misty White, Paul Stuart

Special Pet – Teacup

Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, February 28, 2025 at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin.

To sign Bonnie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.