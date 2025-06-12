Capital Improvement Projects in full swing at Pulaski County Public Schools

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

Pulaski County High School’s Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium is undergoing some major improvements over the summer.

All stadium lighting is being replaced this year and this includes the lights for the athletic parking lot adjacent to the stadium. According to PCPS Operations Manager Jess Shull, the wiring throughout these lights have “some serious age issues.” Shull also expressed concern about the structural viability of the original poles, as well as the anchor bolts used to affix the stadium lights in place.

The upper walkway bordering the top of the stadium is being completely resurfaced and several trees have been cut to make this possible. In addition, the fence is being replaced on the upper three-quarters of the stadium extending from the lower fieldhouse to the fitness center and from there to the home bleachers.

“The walkway was in bad shape due to the roots from the trees,” said Shull, noting that much of the walkway would have to be dug up anyway to replace the lights. “The fence falls into that same category of being in disrepair and needing to be removed for the lighting replacement.”

The total cost for the stadium project is just under $1.5 million. Replacing the stadium lights will cost $900,000. Replacing the trees, walkway and fencing is estimated to cost a little less than $600,000.

Two other major renovations are in progress at Pulaski County High School. The courtyard between the Career and Technical Education (CTE) building and the main building is being enclosed to create a secure space between the two buildings.

“The wall at the high school is a security upgrade,” said PCPS Superintendent Rob Graham. “It will keep the general public from being able to access the building during class changes and keep students secure when going between the main building and the CTE building. The cost for the security wall is right at $630,000.”

A new “chiller” (HVAC unit) is set to be installed at PCHS, to replace one which recently broke down. The projected cost for this chiller unit is estimated at $800,000. According to Graham, money had already been set aside to pay for the new chiller, “as we knew it was on its last leg.”

Lastly, the Pulaski County School Board will move from its current headquarters on Washington Avenue in downtown Pulaski to its new offices at the Northwood Elementary School building sometime this July. Since the July school board meeting was rescheduled for later in the month, the next meeting of the board might well take place at the new Northwood location.

Total cost for Northwood building renovations is expected to be $1.3 million.

“Jess and his team have worked magic thus far, and we are hopeful that all projects will be completed by the time school starts in August,” said Graham. “We also know there could be delays and are making backup plans just in case we do have delays.”