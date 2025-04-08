Carolyn “Betsy” Elizabeth Tate Kegley, known to friends as Betsy, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2025. Born on January 8, 1945, to the Reverend Doctor Manson B. Tate and Helen Holmes Tate, Betsy is joining them in Heaven, along with her Husband, William M. Kegley. Her surviving family consists of brother, Robert C. Tate, Ph.D. and his wife Rebecca Luffman Tate, nieces Sarah Tate Gannaway (Bruce), and Mary Charlotte Tate Bruce (Jeff), nephew James Andrew Tate (Katie) and a host of grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Bill’s son Martin Kegley (Lisa), and daughters Dr. Beth Kegley (Tim Johnson) and Ann Reeves (Jeff), and their children and grandchildren.

Betsy was born in Richlands, Virginia while her father was pastor of the Jewell Ridge Presbyterian Church, but spent her entire childhood in Dublin, Virginia where she graduated from Dublin High. After completing her studies at King College (B.A. in Psychology) she launched a career in public relations, providing services to a number of businesses, festivals and institutions in Virginia and North Carolina. She retired early to devote her life to caring for her aging parents.

Betsy was an active member of the New Dublin Presbyterian Church but attended churches wherever she lived. She was generous with her time and resources and supported many charities. She loved her cats!

Betsy requested to be cremated and buried along with her parents at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Marion Virginia. The time for that service is yet to be determined.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Oakmont at Gordon Park, for the expert and loving care they provided Betsy while she was a resident there, and to the Elite Hospice Group for their care during Betsy’s last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Manson B. Tate Scholarship Fund at King University, Bristol, Tennessee, or to the New Dublin Presbyterian Church, Dublin, Virginia.

