Carrie Elizabeth Spencer Jones, age 77 of Max Meadows passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at her home. Born August 11, 1947 in Wythe County, she was the daughter of the late Timothy Logan Spencer & Emmie Rachel Payne Spencer. She was also preceded in death by her sister Virginia Davis and brothers Elbert Spencer, Dewey Spencer, Clinton Spencer and Herman Spencer.

Carrie is survived by her

Husband of 44 years – Jessie Marvin Jones, Sr. – Max Meadows

Children – Lisa Goines – Wythe County, Linda Dalton (Jerry) Hodge – Wythe County, Anthony Ray Goines (Virginia Gwyn) – Wythe County, Lynn (Mike) Oliver – Pulaski, Scott (Felicia) Jones – Dublin

Stepchildren – Patricia Horton – Pulaski, Jessie Jones, Jr. – Draper, Mike Jones – Pulaski

17 Grandchildren 18 Great Grandchildren

Sisters – Linda Sykes – TN, Susan Westmoreland – Roanoke, Elsie Arthur – Christiansburg

Brother – Timothy Spencer – Pulaski

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Randall Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Hufford Cemetery (Mt. Olivet Road, Pulaski).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.