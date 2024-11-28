Charles Robert “Bobby” Bopp, born on January 22, 1953, passed away on November 26, 2024, in Pulaski, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dorothy Bopp, and his sister, Sue Bopp. Bobby is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kathy; his son, Robert (April), and daughter, Rebecca; and his three grandchildren, Hannah, Lucas, and Allyson.

Bobby’s life was a testament to hard work, community, and unwavering devotion to family and friends. Known sometimes as C.R. Bopp, Charlie, Boppo, Siesta, and the Mayor of Class of ’71, he was a man of many nicknames and even more talents.

A lifelong resident of Robinson Tract Road, Bobby initially operated a dairy farm and later transitioned to raising Black Angus beef cattle, affectionately calling them his “brown-eyed girls.” He had a longstanding feud with thistles and worked tirelessly to rid the fields of them using the same determination he applied to all aspects of life.

Self-taught in masonry work, he crafted many fireplaces and flues, proudly marking each creation with his initials. The farm shop, which he primarily built on his own, always had an ongoing project.

He was well-known for his mechanical skills and could fix almost anything on a truck or a tractor. Beyond fixes and repairs, he was a skilled driver and drove for Coltrane Welding for several years.

All who knew him knew how much he loved John Deere tractors, in which he would often be seen during hay season out in the fields. His love for John Deere tractors was surpassed only perhaps by his passion for Mack trucks. He couldn’t get enough. He took great pleasure and pride in his restored blue B67T Mack, traveling to numerous truck shows across Virginia. He decorated his big blue Mack with flags for the Fourth of July, and it was an icon at the parades in Pulaski and Dublin.

Deeply committed and involved in his community, he served as Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 249, where he completed the Wood Badge course and earned the Silver Beaver Award. He was also a member of the Order of the Arrow.

Elected to four terms on the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Bobby loved solving problems for the people of Robinson District. He was also active on the boards of the Ratcliffe Museum, Pulaski Adult Daycare, Pulaski Free Clinic, and the Pulaski County Department of Social Services.

His greatest pride, however, was his children. Though never attending college himself, he ensured they received a college education, with Robert graduating from VMI and Rebecca from Mary Baldwin College.

Bobby never met a stranger and could talk to anyone about anything. His family got used to waiting as he was usually the last to leave social gatherings caught up in conversation. His kind nature and warm spirit made him a cherished presence in the community.

Bobby Bopp: farmer, mechanic, family man, friend, and community leader. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at Seagle Funeral Chapel. Visitation will begin at noon, and the service will follow at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center, where Bobby served as a board member.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700