Charlotte Louise Lawson Alexander, age 86 of Hiwassee, went to be with her Savior Tuesday, February 11, 2025, in the Carilion Medical Center, Radford.

Born August 31, 1938, in Pulaski, she is the daughter of the late Harless Thurman Lawson and Helen Henley Lawson. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Matthew Lawson, Sam Lawson, Stanley Lawson, sisters Ethel Martin, Frances Hight, and Becky Clark.

Charlotte loved her family and spending time with them, sewing, and bowling with her husband. She was an accomplished bowler earning many local and state awards over a 50- year span with her most prestigious being named the Virginia State Senior Singles Champion. This earned her a trip to Nevada where she competed in the National Seniors tournament. She was a member of Freedom Fellowship Church where she loved attending services and spending time with her church family.

Left to treasure her memory are her husband of 68 years, Laymon Lewis Alexander, Children and spouses: Renee (Erby) Turpin, Dublin, Debbie (Patrick) Pennington, Dublin, Junior Alexander (special friend Kristin), Hiwassee, and Angie (Eric) Gregory, Dublin.

She is also survived by sister Ruby (Randy) Andrews, Cleveland TN, brother-in-law Fred Clark Severn MD, and sister-in-law Sandy Lawson, Odenton, MD

10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends

The family will receive friends and family members Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at Freedom Fellowship Church, Newbern from 11am till 12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 noon. Reverend Jerry Collins will officiate, and interment will follow at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff and Palliative Care Team of Carilion Medical Center Radford for their exemplary care of their loved one. They will forever be indebted to them.

