Chastity Lynn Streets Barefoot, age 47, of Snowville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 13, 2026, at her home. Born March 17, 1978, in Kendallville, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Thomas Streets (2025) and Darlene Conley (1979).

She leaves behind her adoring husband, James Barefoot; children AJ Landon, Axel, Callie, and Romani Barefoot; sister Heather Storey (Patrick Rowland); brother Dustin Streets; sister-in-law Kathy Barefoot; brother-in-law Michael Murphey; nieces Chloe Storey and Maddie Streets; nephews James, Trent, Mickey Murphey, and Zach Streets; and former husband Alan Landon.

Chas never knew a stranger; she always helped others with an open heart and loved with fierce, unconditional strength.

To sign Chas’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.