Christopher Sklar awarded JVG Region 1 Outstanding Specialist

Left to Right are Robert Graham-Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, Joshua Taylor-Pulaski County School Board, Billy Williams Jr.- Pulaski County School Board Vice Chair, Christopher Sklar 2026 Jobs for Virginia Graduates Specialist, Jacob Price-Pulaski County School Board Chair, and Gina Paine-Pulaski County School Board listen to Antonio Rice- CEO and President of Jobs for Virginia Graduates. (Mike Williams/Patriot Publishing)

By DANIELLE REID

Patriot Publishing

Christopher Sklar has worn many hats in his working career. He has worked in a construction business, been a band instructor and worked with public school students. But his most recent assignment as Jobs for Virginia Graduates (JVG) Specialist is impacting the entire Pulaski County community.

“We wish to offer congratulations to Christopher Sklar for being selected as JVG’s Region 1 Outstanding Specialist,” stated Rob Graham, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools during Tuesday’s meeting of the school board.

“Chris was selected based on the fact that he has built and maintained two strong programs in JVG’s Region 1 in two years,” Graham continued. “Chris’ attention to meaningful model service entries, and his ability to stay in contact with more than 95 percent of graduates right from the start sets him apart. We appreciate all Chris does for Pulaski County students and Jobs for Virginia Graduates.”

The JVG program partners with schools to help develop students’ potential and job skills, and to prepare them for opportunities beyond graduation. The program addresses students’ educational barriers and empowers students to navigate the application process and gain employment, to prepare for post-secondary education, including technical school, apprenticeships and community college.

Approximately 35 students from the middle school and high school in the county are selected by an in-school advisory committee to participate in the JVG program. Students can be referred by their counselor, teacher or administrator and must be willing and able to participate in the JVG program.

“For 30 years, the JVG program has partnered with other schools in Virginia. A friend in Wythe County was working with the JVG program and told me about it. When I heard about the opportunity in Pulaski County, I jumped on it,” commented Sklar. “We have been implementing JVG for two years now in the Pulaski County middle school and high school and are seeing many benefits from this really great program.”

During the school year, students learn through class instuction, field trips, on-site visits to local businesses, career exploration, and individual counseling. They are taught how to fill out job and college applications. They learn work skills and work ethics through workplace scenarios, role playing and using the 5-C skill: Critical Thinking, Creativity, Collaboration, Communication and Character.

Sklar’s part in the program is like a career and life counselor rolled into one. He counsels, mentors, advises and teaches his students and encourages them to find ways to benefit their community. Then he stays in touch with them for a year after their graduation, making himself available to continue guiding them as a resource in their career or educational pursuits.

One of his goals is to help create a stronger future work force in the community. He does this by teaching the students life skills and work skills and providing opportunities for the students to understand and grow in their strengths and abilities.

Sklar is hoping to add more learning opportunities to the current JVG program.

“During the past two years, we have been building the JVG program. Over the summer months, we will be looking at ways to compliment what is currently being done – perhaps by adding a student run service enterprise. The students would be involved in determining what the enterprise would be, such as a coffee shop, catering to faculty and staff. For instance, the students would determine what products would be sold, how much they would charge, they would maintain inventory, take the orders, etc. Any accumulation of funds would be used to benefit the students,” mused Sklar.

Sklar will be further honored in July during the national JVG and JAG Outstanding Specialists Edge Conference being held in Los Angeles.