Christy Lynn Rotenberry
Christy Lynn Rotenberry, age 62 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, February 13, 2025 at the Radford Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born December 20, 1962 in McDowell County, West Virginia to Jerry Arnold Rotenberry and the late Judith Gail Lambert Rotenberry.
Christy is survived by her
Son – Samuel Gregory & wife, Faith – Pulaski
Grandson – Alexander Gregory – Pulaski
Father – Jerry Arnold Rotenberry – Pulaski
Brother – Jerry Arnold Rotenberry II – Bluefield, WV
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.