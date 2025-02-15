Christy Lynn Rotenberry, age 62 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, February 13, 2025 at the Radford Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born December 20, 1962 in McDowell County, West Virginia to Jerry Arnold Rotenberry and the late Judith Gail Lambert Rotenberry.

Christy is survived by her

Son – Samuel Gregory & wife, Faith – Pulaski

Grandson – Alexander Gregory – Pulaski

Father – Jerry Arnold Rotenberry – Pulaski

Brother – Jerry Arnold Rotenberry II – Bluefield, WV

Memorial services will be held at a later date. To sign Christy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.