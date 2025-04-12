Clarence “Jock” Arthur Sheets, Jr., age 89 of Hiwassee, passed away Friday, April 11, 2025 at the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. Born September 12, 1935, Pulaski in Wytheville, Virginia, he was the son of the late Clarence Arthur Sheets & Ethel Green Earhart Sheets. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Billy Sheets, Michael Sheets and sisters Peggy Leonard, Elizabeth Mangano and Jeanette Ratcliffe.

Jock was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the Lynchburg Foundry after over 32 ½ years of service. He loved hunting, spending time with family and time outdoors.

He is survived by his

Wife of 65 years – Mary Anne Boyd Sheets – Hiwassee

Children – Michael Wayne Sheets – Dublin, Vickie Love & husband, J.R. Jones – Dublin, Tina Leigh Meyer – Hickory, NC

Grandchildren – Erin Boyd, Tara Rupe, Bethany Wyrick, Bryanna Love

Great Grandchildren – Abigail Boyd, Carter Boyd, Madeleine Boyd, Lydia Morris, Emma Rupe, Chloe Rupe, Annaleigh Wyrick

Great Great Grandchildren – Joseph Wickline, Nicolette Tabor

Brothers & Sister – Jimmy Sheets – New Orleans, Warren (Opal) Sheets – Pulaski, Mitzi Bain – Radford

Many nieces, nephews and cousins

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, 2:00 pm, April 15, 2025 at Shiloh Cemetery, Pulaski County.

To sign Jock’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.