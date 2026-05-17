Cougar track delivers statement performance

Senior Tanner Linkous struck gold, etching his name into the record books, winning the 400m dash in a meet record time of 50.37.

Senior Cole Boone dominated the boys 800m, breaking the meet record with a blazing 1:49.98 to take the win and continue his outstanding season.

Head Coach Britney Hodge

MONETA, VA — Facing blistering track temperatures, the Pulaski County Cougars delivered a statement performance at the Golden Eagle Invitational hosted by Staunton River High School. The Cougars’ aggressive pursuit paid off with a 5th place overall team finish, fueled by a 42 point total and two historic, meet-record-shattering performances!

Two meet records fell in spectacular fashion for Pulaski County.

Senior Cole Boone dominated the boys 800m, breaking the meet record with a blazing 1:49.98 to take the win and continue his outstanding season.

Senior Tanner Linkous struck gold, etching his name into the record books, winning the 400m dash in a meet record time of 50.37.

Top scorers for the Cougars included:

Tanner Linkous – 10 points, 1st in the 400m

Cole Boone – 10 points, 1st in the 800m

Jackson Squires – 8 points, 2nd in the 200m and 5th in the 4×100 relay

Braxton Merchant – 8 points, 2nd in the high jump

Alex Flores – 4 points, 4th in the 800m

Boys 4×100 Relay – 5th place finish in 44.36 (Tanner Toney, Braxton Merchant, Brayden Snell, and Jackson Squires)

The Cougars totaled 42 points.

Freshman Nina Bucey-Card was the lone Lady Cougar competing today and represented Pulaski County with toughness and determination.

Nina battled through extremely demanding races and came away with two personal records. She ran a PR of 6:03.78 in the 1600m before returning later in the meet to set another PR of 2:42.09 in the 800m.

A great day of growth and grit for the young Lady Cougar.

Cougars next stop Wednesday, May 20th, at Blacksburg starting at 4:00pm.