Cougars score early, defeat Patriots

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

The Cougar baseball team on Tuesday hosted the Patrick Henry Patriots in a game that was first scheduled back in mid-March. They scored four runs in the first and didn’t look back as they defeated the Patriots, 9-3.

Logan Wright knocked in two runs and Konner Furrow one as they scored four times in the bottom of the first. They would extend their lead to 6-2 in the third with Bryce Beeler hitting an inside-the-park home run that scored two runs.

They would cross the plate three more times in the fourth to take a commanding 9-2 advantage. Wright not only knocked in two at the plate, he also got the win for the Cougars as he pitched a complete game. He gave up three runs (two earned), six hits, and struck out two. Furrow and Seth Carter had an RBI. Seven Cougars had hits in the victory.

Cougar head coach Greg Allen said, “Great way for us to bounce back. Logan Wright was great tonight. We were efficient and played for the most part a clean game.”

Patrick Henry (2-18) had an RBi from Felix Garcia and Nolan Stokes. Jaelyn Mabry scored twice. Andrew Lamm took the loss as he went 2.1 innings. He gave up six runs on five hits.

The Cougars’ win snapped a three-game losing streak as they are now 10-10 on the season.

They are scheduled to play Carroll County in a game that was suspended back on March 27. The game will start in the second inning with Carroll Co. up 6-1. The game will be at Pulaski County High School, Thursday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 5 pm.

PH – 0 0 2 0 1 0 0- 3

PC – 4 0 2 3 0 0 x – 9

PH – 3 runs- 6 hits- 1 error

PC – 9 runs- 9 hits – 2 errors

PH – LP – Lamm

PC – WP – Wright