Curtis Edward Hollins age 85, of Hilton Head, SC, formerly of Pulaski, VA, died Thursday, February 6, 2025 in Hilton Head. He was born on August 24, 1939 in Pulaski, and was the son of the late Mary Effie McPeak Hollins and the late James Monroe Hollins.

Curtis was the class president of his Pulaski High School Class of 1958, received his undergraduate degree at Emory and Henry in 1963, and his Masters

Degree of Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1973. Curtis retired after 36 years in social work for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

He is survived by many friends, both in Pulaski and in South Carolina.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, VA, with Pastor Derek Burton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Curtis’s memory to the charity of your choice.

