David Lee Garwood, aged 78, of Snowville, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 11, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones. Born July 31, 1946, in Wilmington, Delaware, he was preceded in death by his parents, Omar Elkin Garwood and Ernestine Jewel Rice Garwood. He was also predeceased by his cherished wife, Glenna Elizabeth Garwood; his brother, Richard Wayne Garwood; and his sister, Dorthy Garwood Covey.

David leaves behind a loving family, including his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Tina Garwood; his daughter and son-in-law, Angie Covey and Anthony Wilson; his grandchildren, Alisha (Steven) Dunford, Grayson Covey, and Sadie Covey; his bonus grandson, Austin Mitchell; his great-grandson, Watson Dunford; and his brother, Bobby Garwood.

David’s career at Volvo spanned 35 years, from 1975 until his retirement in 2010, during which he was instrumental in the creation and implementation of the Volvo Fire Brigade. Early in his life, he served as a volunteer firefighter at Pulaski Fire Department, and in 1981, his dedication led him to become a valued member of the Hiwassee Fire Department.

David and Glenna became members of Cecil’s Chapel Church in 1982. David served in several leadership posts, including treasurer, secretary, parsonage oversight, and trustee. He was always the first to volunteer to provide food for community meals. David ensured the church was ready to open its doors by being the first to arrive for church functions. He was the keeper of all the church keys, the liaison for repair folks, the guide for families preparing to bury their loved ones in the cemetery, and the keeper of the church history. David was truly the heart of Cecil’s Chapel Church.

For more than three decades, David was a treasured and devoted member of the Snowville Ruritan. Whether he was brewing coffee at the flea market or frying potatoes at the fair, David was always present, completing tasks even before being asked, all with the aim of assisting the club in serving the community. David embodied the quiet, steadfast support that underpins our community. He never sought recognition or praise for his tireless service; he simply did what needed to be done. His desserts on music night were legendary, often disappearing before the evening concluded.

His presence was a constant sight at Calfee Park, where his love for Pulaski baseball was evident in his enthusiasm and support for the local team.

Mr. Garwood’s love and dedication to his family were recognized and appreciated by all who knew him. Known for his kindness, compassion, and unwavering loyalty to his Snowville community, he held many titles throughout his life, but none more cherished than “Paw Paw,” a term of endearment lovingly given by his grandchildren. His commitment to attending every ball game, dance recital, school function, and family gathering was a testament to his selflessness and devotion to others.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Carilion Hospice and especially nurses Marissa and Melissa. Their incredible kindness was matched by their professionalism and their gift of making David smile with each visit.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support Cecil’s Chapel Church, 5801 Cecil’s Chapel Rd, Hiwassee, VA 24347 or Snowville Ruritan, 4867 Lead Mine Rd, Hiwassee, VA 24347.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM – Thursday evening April 17, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM – Friday, April 18, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor John Kellam officiating. Interment will follow at the Page Place Cemetery, Snowville.

To sign David’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.