DMV Holiday Closures listed

RICHMOND – All Virginia DMV full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Holidays from Tuesday, December 24 through Wednesday, December 25, and will reopen on Thursday, December 26. DMV will also be closed on January 1 for New Year’s. During the closure, customers can still access more than 50 DMV services online at dmv.virginia.gov.

DMV Offices will be closed

Tuesday, December 24

Wednesday, December 25

Wednesday, January 1

For more information, visit dmv.virginia.gov.

DMV wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season. Remember to buckle up and if you drink don’t drive – use a designated driver.