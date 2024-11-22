Donald “Don” Edward Poore, Sr., age 90 of Dublin, died Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center. Don was born on February 23, 1934 in Pulaski, and was the son of the late Clara Forrest Fisher Poore, and the late Jesse Poore, Sr. He was a member of the First Church of the Brethren in Pulaski. He worked for many years in Fairfax County as a Virginia State Trooper. Being the artist that he was, for many years he painted portraits, in Richmond for the deceased troopers in the line of duty. Later in life he was employed by the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Rose Willodene Buckner Poore: a brother; Jesse Poore, Jr.: sisters; Mary Lorean Poore, and Betty Jane Buckner.

He is survived by two sons: Donald E. Poore, Jr. of Loudon County, VA, and Daniel Glenn Poore of Haymarket, VA: brothers; William Draper “Bill” Poore of Tallahassee, FL and Jackie Wayne “Jack” Poore of Walland, TN: sister; Carol “

Bobby Duane” Harrell of Dublin. Grandchildren: Kaitlin Delany Poore, Kender York Poore, Joshua Francis Poore, Dylan Francis Poore, Nicholas Charles Poore, and Christian Tay Poore.

Funeral service will be held Monday, November 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Church of the Brethren on Newbern Road in Pulaski with Pastor Frank Peters and Pastor John Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700