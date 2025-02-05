Donald Ray Harvey, age 77, of Dublin passed away Monday, February 3, 2025 at his home.

Born June 8, 1947 in Flat Top, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Elbert Jackson Harvey and Helen Marie Russell Harvey. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Ada Cox and one brother, Doff Harvey.

He was retired from Pulaski Furniture Company.

He is survived by

Wife – Bonnie Sue Harvey

Children – Brenda (Jeff) Smith – Blacksburg, L.J. (Theresa) Harvey – Fredericksburg, Michael Harvey – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Katie Wall, Noah Harvey, Luke Harvey, Elizabeth Harvey,

Great Grandchildren – Nathaniel Wall, Nevaeh Wall, and Rayland Harvey

Sisters – Jackie Lee Matherly – Flat Top, WV, Doris F. Dickerson – Dublin

Special Niece – Shelby (Bobby) Pauley -Dublin

Special Pet – Tea Cup

Graveside funeral services will be held 10:00 AM – Saturday, February 8, 2025 at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin.

